Metro restricts passenger occupancy to 50 pc

Chennai :

An official release from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited said that the government allowed operations of trains with 50 per cent occupancy but the Metro decided to further restrict occupancy to 50 per cent of its seating capacity.





“Initially the train services will be operational from 6.30 am to 9 pm. The timings will be suitably changed based on the requirement in a gradual manner,” it said, adding that in the two lines, the train services would be operated with five minutes headway during the peak hours (6.30 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm) and 10 minutes headway during the non-peak hour.





CMRL said all trains and metro stations will be disinfected frequently for the safety of passengers. Besides, it would deploy crowd control management staff to ensure social distancing in the stations.