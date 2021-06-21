4,300 persons in city fined in five days

Chennai :

According to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, 3,572 persons and 696 shops were fined between Wednesday and Saturday. On Sunday, 778 individuals and 170 shops were fined.





“Zonal enforcement teams have been formed for all the 15 zones and teams are conducting regular inspections across the city. These individuals were fined for not wearing masks in public places, while the shops were fined for violating social distancing and timing restrictions,” an official said.





On Thursday, 1,030 individuals were found violating the safety protocols and were penalised.





The zonal enforcement teams visited 67 wedding functions on Friday and Saturday to ensure the adherence of safety protocols. On Saturday alone, 43 weddings were inspected, officials said. It may be recalled that the Chennai Corporation had recently mandated that weddings and other family gatherings should be registered on the civic body website so that the enforcement teams could inspect the venues.





As per the government order, not more than 50 persons could participate in weddings in Chennai, and owners of hotels and marriage halls should ensure frequent disinfection of the buildings.





“Due to the strict enforcement of safety norms, the cases are coming down. We have been told to enforce the protocols for a few more weeks to prevent a fresh surge,” the official added.