Officer who probed Senthilbalaji among 10 cops placed in VR

Chennai :

Among the officers shunted out is CCB assistant commissioner ME Ramachandramurthy, who probed a case against Minister Senthilbalaji and filed a charge sheet against him in March this year, just before the assembly election.





An order from the head of the state police on Saturday said 10 officers are being placed in vacancy reserve immediately without giving them any new posts.





The officers are T Pandi, AC, Guindy range; V Visweswarayya, AC, Selaiyur range; T Savarinathan, AC, Madipakkam range; C Suresh, AC, CCB; J Vijai Anand, AC, CCB; K Palaniswamy, AC, CCB; ME Ramachandramurthy, AC, CCB; S Selvakumar, AC, CCB; P Nalladurai, AC, Traffic Investigation, East; and P Sundaram, AC, Traffic Investigation, North.





Ramachandramurthy’s investigation had concluded that Senthilbalaji, as transport minister in the AIADMK regime, with the connivance of senior officials in the department, had illegally collected a huge sum of money from candidates for filling up vacancies in various divisions of the department.





Senthilbalaji, who moved to DMK, is currently the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise in Tamil Nadu.