Hoax bomb threat to Chennai airport

Tension prevailed at the Chennai airport in the wee hours of Sunday after the manager’s office received a call claiming bomb would explode on the airport premise before sunrise.
Chennai: However, the security personnel and the bomb squad, after searching both the international and domestic terminals, declared the threat a hoax. Meanwhile, the airport police traced the caller to Palavanthangal and secured him. He was identified as Robert (28) but to their dismay, police were told that he has been undergoing treatment for mental illness. Further investigation is on. Police said the call was received around 2 am and it took a few hours for them to complete the search operation. Only recently, a mentally ill man from Marakkanam, who used to make hoax bomb threat calls to the police control room, was sent to a mental asylum.
