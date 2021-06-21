Man kidnaps lover’s nephew as family rejects his proposal

Chennai :

While police rescued the kidnap victim and seized the car used for the crime, the suspects, identified as Varun alias Vadivel, Thamizh, Vinoth and an unidentified person, are on the run.





Police said the main accused, Varun, was in a relationship with the girl, aged 25, who is from a different faith, in Choolaimedu and had formally asked her family for the girl’s hand. However, the family rejected the proposal and decided to marry off the girl to another person apart from moving her to the groom’s family in Vellore.





Varun, dejected over not being able to contact her, decided to kidnap her nephew Taslim Basha. On Friday, a four-member gang picked him up from Anna Nagar and drove to Mahabalipuram. They then phoned Taslim Basha’s family and threatened that if they want to get back the boy alive they will have to reunite the lovers.





Based on a complaint from the victim’s father, Choolaimedu police registered a case and rescued Taslim Basha with the help of Chengalpattu distribution police. They were tracked through the mobile tower location, said police.





A hunt has been launched for the kidnappers.