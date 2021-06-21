As trawling ban ends, fish dearer by 40 pc

Chennai :

There were more police to control the crowd and ensuring social distancing at the market, where new barricades have come up. Only 15 people were allowed to purchase at a time. “All the traders and vendors are vaccinated, and only those who got their jabs are allowed to fish and sell,” said Prabhakaran, a fisherman.





“Also, there is a continuous announcement by police to maintain social distance. And the market has allocated space for vehicle parking. We are expecting a rise in demand after the lockdown ends,” he added.





“Usually, after the fishing ban, the market receives more than 2,000 consumers. This time it’s only half. Only 25 per cent of boats ventured into the sea due to diesel price hike,” said Nanjal P Ravi, spokesperson of Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Makkal Sangam.





“After trawling ban, we used to catch at least 200 tonnes of fish, whereas the catch now is only 80 tonnes. Prices were up only by 40 per cent, and it will decrease on weekdays,” he said. On Sunday, seer fish was sold at Rs 1,400 per kg and black pomfret for Rs 530.