Cyber sleuths block Madan channels, post advice to young fans

Chennai :

Not stopping there, cops advised his fans, mostly school students and juveniles, to stop playing PUBG. “Stop playing PUBG & Concentrate on school Subjects - Study well,” (sic) read the new description of the channel.





While most of the videos in all four channels -- M A D A N, TOXIC MADAN 18+, PUBG Madan Girl fan, Richie Gaming YT -- were deleted, 15 videos were still available in one of the channels. “We are taking steps to delete them as well,” said an official.





Police said Madan refused to reveal the email ID and passwords claiming to have forgotten them. However, cops managed to crack them using various cyber tools and changed user IDs and passwords. “He can no longer access them,” added the official.





Also, in the space for links where he had mentioned his Instagram account, police have given the link of popular cartoon character Peppa Pig’s official account. Police said his Instagram account will also be closed soon.