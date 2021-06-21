Out on bail, man kills another friend in same house in a year

Chennai :

The accused Edwin alias Karg, a part-time ganja peddler, had been arrested for murdering his friend Manikandan on July 20 last year at his house in Pazhandi Amman temple street in a drunken brawl, said police.





Edwin, who was released on bail after 11 months on Friday, allegedly invited his friends for a party in the same house, which remained locked since the previous murder, on Saturday night.





During the party, Edwin allegedly quarrelled with his friends Ajit Kumar, Ravi and Dinesh Kumar for not taking any steps to bring him out on bail. While Ravi and Dinesh managed to leave the house, Ajit Kumar, who was not in his senses, fell asleep there itself. Edwin, who was angry with his friends, threw a concrete flower pot on Ajit Kumar’s head and murdered him before fleeing the spot. He also reportedly informed Ravi over the phone that he murdered Ajit Kumar.





Meanwhile, the neighbours found the house door ajar and found Ajit Kumar dead with his head smashed. They alerted the control room and Adambakkam police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem.





A case has been registered and Dinesh Kumar and Ravi were picked up for interrogation. A hunt has been launched for Edwin.