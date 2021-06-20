Corpn releases list of 65 mass vax camps in city on official website

Chennai :

According to the civic body data, 65 mass vaccination centres have been created at Chennai Corporation schools, community halls and other educational institutions. While a few core city zones have five mass vaccination centres, other zones have four centres each.





Apart from locations of the vaccination centers, the civic body also released the number of doses allotted to each of the zones. On Saturday, each of the 65 mass vaccination centres were given 200 doses of Covishield.





Four days ago, Chennai Corporation stopped administering vaccines at the urban primary health centres and other places owing to shortage of doses as well as overcrowding at the UPHCs.





Boards were already in place in front of the primary health centres announcing the lack of vaccines centers and Corporation staff have been diverting residents visiting the centres seeking vaccines.





Earlier, the civic body was administering vaccines at more than 400 locations across the city. As on Friday morning, the Corporation administered more than 22.73 lakh jabs, including first and second doses. On Thursday, 21,570 doses were given. The civic body data showed that around 50 per cent of the doses have been given to the five zones in the central region.