Corona expert panel says vaccination must for shop owners, traders in TN

Chennai :

“Only those who are fully vaccinated should be allowed to open shops and interact with customers,” Dr P Kuganantham, expert commitee panel member, told DT Next.





During the first wave, the Koyambedu market complex had turned into a superspreader leading to its closure in May 2020, and inoculating traders and such would go a long way in stalling transmissibility.





“We have submitted our feedback and recommendations on vaccination to Chief Minister MK Stalin. Along with this, compulsory inoculation for all aged people is being discussed. Vaccination is the obest solution to curtail the mutation of coronavirus,” Kuganantham added.





The State government and the Centre should focus on a 100 percent vaccination programme to guarantee reprieve from the mutant strains of the virus. Once the mutation is arrested, handling the virus will be a much easier task, the panel member said.





Meanwhile, the Public Health Department is vigorously screening Secretariat staff, ministers, MLAs ahead of the upcoming Assembly session. “Majority of the Ministers, MLAs and IAS officers have tested negative and the Assembly department staff, including the Speaker, also tested negative for COVID,” a Health Department official said.