24x7 PUBG gamer grilled for 24 hours, remanded till July 3

Chennai :

After grilling him for about 24 hours, the cybercrime sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said Madan did not realise that what he did was a crime and was under the impression that he could easily get bail in the case.





“Since he declared in the channel itself that it is for adults, he thought he was safe. His wife Kruthika also encouraged it since he made a lot of money this way,” said an officer.





Police had already arrested Kruthika and remanded her in judicial custody and her bank account containing Rs 4 crore was frozen. The officials are mulling on freezing Madan’s bank account too.





Officials who raided his house in Salem said he converted his entire room suitable for gaming and had all the gadgets of gaming. “Madan said he played up to 20 hours a day and ate just one meal a day. He identified himself as a 24x7 gamer and was proud of it,” said police.





The conversations in his videos were mostly offensive towards women which in turn would contaminate the minds of viewers, particularly juveniles, eventually increasing the crime against women in society.





“Almost all of 160 complaints received so far across TN have highlighted this danger and accordingly he has been booked. So far, no cheating or sexual abuse complaint has been received against him and the victims are encouraged to e-mail their complaints to dcpccb1@gmail.com,” said the official.