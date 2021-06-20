Showers likely in Chennai today, fishers cautioned

Chennai :

“Due to heat convection, moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and interior districts like Theni, The Nilgiris and Coimbatore in the next 24 hours. Several districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tirupattur are likely to receive heavy rain in the next two days. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





The official added that the fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea because wind speeds could reach 45-55 km per hour in Kerala and Karnataka coasts, and Lakshadweep region.





On Saturday, the maximum temperatures in the city decreased after two days, with weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 36.5 degrees Celsius and 35.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 29.3 degrees Celsius and 27.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC data, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at The Nilgris and Coimbatore with 3 cm and 2 cm each.