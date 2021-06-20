Interior decorator murdered, wife held, hunt on for lover

Chennai :

The deceased Kothandapani, an interior decorator in a private firm, was a resident of Jayaram Street in Saidapet and his wife Nirosha (30) worked at a beauty parlour in T Nagar, said police. Nirosha was secured by police and a hunt has been launched for her lover, identified as Mani, who worked at a tailor shop in the same complex as Nirosha.





The incident happened around 2 am when Kothandapani was asleep at his house. Mani, who reached the house with a machete, allegedly hacked Kothandapani before fleeing, leaving the weapon behind.





After the neighbours alerted the police control room upon hearing unusual sounds, Saidapet police rushed to the spot and retrieved the machete. Kothandapani’s body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.





After inquiries with Nirosha, police said she was a relative of Kothandapani and got married 15 years ago after a courtship. The couple has two daughters, aged 13 and 10.





A hunt has been launched for Mani, who is on the run. “A clear picture would emerge after his arrest,” said the investigation officer.