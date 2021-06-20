Fruit prices dip but short supply makes veg pricey

Chennai :

“There is more inflow of fruits but no increase in sales due to the lockdown. This has brought prices down by 20 per cent. Only when the lockdown ends we are expecting the sales to go up and yield decent prices. We receive less than 200 retail vendors daily and tonnes of fruits are wasted every day,” said S Dhanasekar, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





Currently, mangoes are sold for Rs 30-40 per kg, apple Rs 250 per kg, pomegranate Rs 100 per kg, grapes and pineapple Rs 50 per kg, chikoo Rs 20 per kg, sweet lime Rs 100 per kg, and orange Rs 80 per kg.





Meanwhile, vegetable prices are expected to increase by at least 10 per cent next week due to reduced inflow, according to P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association. Now, beans are sold for Rs 70-90 per kg and peas Rs 110-Rs 130 per kg. Some vegetables still are pocket-friendly of which onions are sold for Rs 20, tomatoes Rs 15-Rs 20, broad beans Rs 40 per kg, brinjal Rs 35 per kg, beetroot, and carrot Rs 30 per kg.