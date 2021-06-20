Job scam: Engg grad robbed of Rs 1.9 lakh

Chennai :

The victim S Diwakar of Nerkundram was an engineering graduate. During the lockdown, he surfed the internet for ‘work from home’ offers and came across a company online called Fyon Tech Enterprise.





When Diwakar contacted them on the contact numbers provided, he was given an assignment of filling 800 applications for a payment of Rs 20 per form.





However, when he completed the job and demanded payment, he was allegedly threatened saying the company suffered a loss of Rs 20 lakh since his work was not perfect. The fraudsters also allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from Diwakar and the panicked victim reportedly transferred Rs 1.9 lakh from his bank account to the fraudsters.





However, Diwakar on suspicion that he could have been cheated lodged a complaint at Nolambur police station and a case has been registered. Further investigation is on.