Corpn worker injured in tree fall succumbs after 2 weeks

Tharani of Ramar Koil Street in Nandambakkam was working as a contract labourer with the Chennai Corporation and was on COVID-19 duty for the past year. On June 5, Tharani was on duty at Padmini Garden in Nandambakkam. Police said it was raining and a roadside tree uprooted and fell on Tharani, leaving her with severe head injuries. She was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where she was in the Intensive Care Unit. On Saturday morning, Tharani died without responding to treatment. Nandambakkam police have registered a case.



