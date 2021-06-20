CBSE results for Classes 12,10 to go online by July 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by July 31.

Chennai : Students will be able to access their CBSE results on the official websites of the board and through SMS. Due to the ongoing Covid circumstances and to avoid over-crowding, like last year, schools might not release the CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the notice boards. Results will be available on Cbseresults.nic.in or Results.gov.in. For students who have created their accounts on DigiLocker can access their mark sheets and pass certificates there.