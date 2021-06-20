Profs seek counselling for college students

The Tamil Nadu Aided College Teachers’ Association is planning to request higher education officials to conduct weeklong counseling/orientation classes for college students when the session restarts to bring them back to the classroom mode.
Chennai:
With admissions starting for Class 11 and others, college teachers feel that it was only a matter of time before colleges restart functioning and hence the need for such sessions to prepare students who completed three semesters through the online mode. Hence, the association office-bearers are planning to petition the Higher Education Minister and Secretary, and College Education Director to highlight why such a programme was necessary, sources said.
Conversations