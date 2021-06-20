Online library with sign language launched to help kids with special needs

Chennai :

They have created stories with illustrations and uploaded them to their website with some tips, which would help the parents. Over 30 books have been shared online in five languages, including the Indian sign language.





“There are children who might not able to turn the page or unable to read the text. To overcome this, we started a physical library, but could not continue due to the pandemic lockdown. When the lockdown was imposed, we uploaded a few books online for our library members. We didn’t expect it would reach more people in such a short span. We also shared additional storybooks online, and the responses were tremendous,” said Namita Jacob, Director of Chetana Trust. “Parents said that children, who were earlier not able to read or do things on their own, tried to access pages on their screen and learn it quickly,” she added.





“For children with low-vision, we have compiled lessons in large text size, well spaced-out and highlighted to help them to understand easily. Another important feature is, read-aloud, which provides extra support to children to read without anyone’s help when the volume is kept low. Hearing-impaired students can also learn using sign language and their parents can help them using audio lessons,” she added. Students can also download the stories through the Bloom Reader app, using screen readers or other devices and access lessons anytime they want to read by themselves. It provides a realistic reading experience and also helps children to stay active and focused while reading.





Namita said that both parents and children are very much interested in the online library to witness a difference even during tough times. She added that online stories also teach students to handle their daily activities independently and confidently.