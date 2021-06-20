City schools to get makeover under Singara Chennai 2.0

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, more than 200 Chennai schools would be upgraded under the project. “However, we are trying to upgrade all the schools so that every student can get equal facilities,” the official said. He added that the discussions on new facilities, infrastructures to be upgraded are in progress. The final decision will be taken after elaborate discussions.





Singara Chennai 2.0 is an extension of the Singara Chennai project, which was launched during the previous DMK regime and discontinued after the State underwent regime change 10 years ago. With the DMK at the helm again, the civic body has commenced the implementation of the project.





Though the project is almost finalised and sent to the government for its approval, the civic body is yet to officially release the details.





The official hinted that the project would be in line with a smart city project under which 28 school campuses would be taken up. “Under the initiative, we have won around Rs 95 crore to upgrade the schools with modern facilities. Other campuses will receive funds under the project,” the official said.





Apart from the upgradation of schools, the civic body has also proposed a sports complex in the city, where facilities related to several games and sports would be created. The sports complex project was mooted under the smart city mission but dropped due to the fund crunch. In a move to attract parents and to build a brand, the civic body has already changed the names of the schools to Chennai schools from Corporation schools.





The Corporation is planning to conduct public consultation for redevelopment of the plan as part of Singara Chennai 2.0. Besides, heritage landmarks, such as the Maadi Poonga and the Victoria Public Hall, will get makeovers. e-vehicles will be launched as feeder services. Important features of the project are to promote the arts, culture, education, sports and health.