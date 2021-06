Power Shutdown Today

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas in and around Chennai city on Monday from 9 am to 1 pm for maintenance work

Chennai : ADYAR: Velachery West, Velachery east, Tharamani, Adyar, Indra Nagar and Neelankarai

AVADI: Raventhar Nagar, Cholan Nagar and surrounding areas

SHOLINGANALLUR: Suburaya Nagar, Part of Aanada Nagar, Kottivakkam MGR Nagar, Modern school road, MGR Street, Annai Sathya Nagar and surrounding areas

PORUR-MANGADU: Gerugambakkam, New Venkateswara nagar, Manapakkam, Chakra Nagar, Kaduvetty, RR Nagar, Poonamallee, and surrounding feeders

ALAMATHY: Poochi Athipedu, Guruvoyal, Arikampedu, and surrounding areas

TAMBARAM: Rojathottam, Mohan Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Pasumponnagar, Bajanakoil street, Perungalathur, West Tambaram, Mudichur, Old Perungalathur and surrounding areas

KK NAGAR: Saidapet road, Anna main road, JJ Nagar, Veerappa Nagar, Muthukumarappa street and surrounding areas

RETTERI: Moorthy Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Secretariat Colony and surrounding areas

SEMBIUM: Kodungaiyur, Sembium, Moolakadai, Muthamil Nagar, Vysarpadi, Periyar Nagar, Paper Mills Road, Thiru. V Ka Nagar

PUZHAL: Kamaraj Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Jawaharlal Nagar and surrounding areas.

MYLAPORE: Lloyds colony SSI RMU, Sudendranagar

2 Pole, Pallakku Manager,

Ranade RMU, Surendra court, 26, 27 Desika Road, 3rd Trust Cross Street, Norton Road SS I 3P & 4P

GUINDY Ram Nagar North and South. MIOT Hospital, SRM and surrounding areas Related Tags : Power Shutdown