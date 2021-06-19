Active cases fall below 5,000, TPR dips to 2 pc

Chennai :

The number of active cases in the city went down to 3,360 according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department on Friday evening. But with Chennai adding only 492 new cases as against 1,762 recoveries, the number went down by nearly 1,300 compared to a day ago. As on Friday, the number of active cases are just 0.63 per cent of the total cases reported in the city.





It may be recalled that the city had 49,236 active cases on May 21, which started to decline since then.





Of the 15 zones within the Corporation, Kodambakkam had the highest of 504 active cases. It is the only zone that has more than 500 active cases. Six zones have less than 200 active cases, and Manali with 109 cases being the lowest, show data from the Greater Chennai Corporation.





As on Thursday, the city test positivity rate is only 1.91 per cent, a drastic fall from the peak TPR of 27.7 per cent recorded on May 11.





The number of streets with more than 10 cases has also reduced to 10 as on June 16. Of them, four are in Adyar zone and three in Kodambakkam zone. Tondiarpet, Ambattur and Teynampet have one such street each.





There are 99 streets with more than six cases, including more than 20 in Teynampet zone. On June 10, 244 streets had more than six cases and 31 streets had more than 10.