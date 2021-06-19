Refused permission to bury COVID victim’s body, sons leave it on the road

Chennai :

According to the police, Cholai (62) of Devanoor village in Cheiyur, Chengalpattu district was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH two weeks ago after he tested positive for COVID. A few days ago, another patient who was on his next bed died without responding for treatment. Officials said this made Cholai scared of being in the hospital. He escaped from there and came back to the village. Cholai remained in his house, where he died on Friday morning. His two sons then decided to bury his body in the burial ground in the village.





However, learning about this, other villagers gathered near the house and told the sons that they would not allow them to bury the body. The sons disregarded the opposition and took Cholai’s body to the burial ground on a tractor. But the villagers had blocked the road using big wooden logs. Furious over this, they left their father’s body on the tractor itself and went home.





After waiting for a long time for the sons to return, the villagers informed the Cheiyur police. A team of officials from there visited the spot and held talks with the sons to pacify them. Finally, after getting permission from the Maraimalainagar Municipality, the body was taken there and was buried at the ground there with the help of municipal staff.