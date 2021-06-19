More than 1,000 birth certificates pending in city

Chennai :

According to data from the Corporation, the civic body is to register and generate 1,160 birth certificates from January 1, 2020, to June 18, 2021. Apart from birth certificates, the civic body also has a backlog of hundreds of death certificates of those who died due to the pandemic and also due to other causes.





"Two days ago, a meeting was held at Ripon Building to review the pendency of birth and death certificates. We have been told to take measures to reduce the pendency, as the Commissioner is reviewing the birth and death registration every day," said a source.





As per the present practise, data entry operators at the zonal level would upload the details of babies and deceased persons so that sanitary inspector could verify the details and validate them. After the process, citizens would be able to download the e-signed certificates from the civic body website.





"The huge number of backlog is mainly due to the pandemic. Also, some of certificates should be verified by assistant health officers," a sanitary inspector said.





As per State government data, 95,712 births and 73,244 deaths were registered in Chennai in 2020. In 2021, 34,158 births and 50,799 deaths have been registered till date. In April and May, the civic body issued more than 25,000 death certificates.