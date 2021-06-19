UGC creates job portal for candidates with NET, SET, PhD

Chennai :

The portal (www.ugc.ac.in/jobportal) is expected to help candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET), or who have PhD to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities, colleges and even other employers to help them find a suitable job.





The portal enables candidates to register and create their profiles online. It would be a completely 'employment' dedicated web portal, which would help students and institutes, said a circular from the Commission. It added that the academic job portal facilitates the employers to search and browse academic profiles of candidates.





The portal also facilitates employers to register and post job vacancies so that candidates can apply against the vacancies.





"The UGC is in the process of upgrading the job portal with the inclusion of non-teaching vacancies and also adding some new features. The upgraded portal shall become functional shortly," the circular added.





The Commission has asked university vice-chancellors and college principals from across the country to upload job vacancies on the portal, which would help take the information to eligible candidates.





To upload the profile, candidates have to register first and get a login identification. After successfully enrolling themselves, they would receive the login ID. Using that, they would be able upload their profile and also update resume.





The Commission added that the credentials of the candidates who register with the website would be checked by the authorities concerned before conducting the online interview.