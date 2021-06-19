Grade separator at Padappai jn soon

Chennai :

According to a TNRIDC official, the proposed grade separator, built as part of the six laning project, would run along the existing alignment of the Vandalur-Wallajabad road over Pushpagiri junction. The administrative sanction for its construction was accorded by the State Highways Department through a GO dated December 2, 2019, for Rs 25.52 crore.





The official said a traffic survey was conducted at the Padappai junction last year, which showed that the junction had daily traffic of 47,789 passenger car unit (PCU). The peak hour PCU is 596 per hour, and 15 years projected traffic is 1239 PCU per hour.





The Vandalur-Wallajabad road handles about 40,000 vehicles a day. These are mostly heavy vehicles, including trucks, container trucks and multi-axle vehicles for loading and unloading goods at Oragadam industrial corridor. At night, these vehicles get piled up on Wallajabad road.





Also, traffic between Kancheepuram and Chennai via Wallajabad is on the rise. Officials said road widening works would ease vehicular movement towards Kancheepuram. “The construction of the grade separator would ensure hassle-free movement of the vehicles,” the official added.