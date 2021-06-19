Baba shifted from jail to RGGGH, woman aide-cum-school staff held

Chennai :

Siva Shankar Baba was arrested by the CB-CID police on Wednesday in Delhi and on the same night he was brought to Chennai. On Thursday, Baba was produced in Chengalpattu Mahila court and the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days. A crowd had thronged the court premises, raising slogans against Baba. The police cleared them after which he was taken to Chengalpattu sub-jail.





Police sources said Baba’s health condition was bad on Friday morning and he was taken to Chengalpattu GH. Since his blood pressure and sugar levels were very high, the doctors said he must be hospitalised. Baba was seen walking to the Chengalpattu GH along with the police in the morning but within a few hours, it was said his condition worsened and he was taken to RGGGH on a stretcher.





Three cases were registered against Shiva Shankar Baba, founder of the school, from which several alumni complained of sexual abuse. He was booked under various sections of IPC, Pocso Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act by Mahabalipuram All Women police.