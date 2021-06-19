21-yr-old demands dowry, DNA proof to marry girl he ‘raped’, held under Pocso

Chennai :

Police said accused Dhanasekar of Karasangal near Padapai was working as a deliveryman who used to supply snacks in the supermarket. Dhanasekar used to visit a supermarket in Old Perungalathur regularly where he befriended a 17-year-old girl, working as a part-timer there, from Perungalathur. Dhanasekar, who became very close with the girl, started to visit her house while her parents were away and on the pretext of marriage had raped her. Recently, parents noticed a change in her physique and on inquiry the girl confessed that she was pregnant. She was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that she was pregnant for four months.





However, when the girl’s parents approached Dhanasekar at his house, the latter demanded a dowry of 20 sovereigns and Rs 50,000 to marry her. He also told her parents to collect the DNA samples to confirm that the baby belongs to him.





The girl on coming to know about this filed a complaint at Tambaram all-women police station and police after an inquiry arrested Dhanasekar under Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.