Group clash: Engg student bludgeoned to death at lodge

Chennai :

The deceased Badrish was a second-year engineering student in a private college and resident of Royapettah. His friend Vignesh was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.





Police said Badrish was bludgeoned to death on the road by another gang. It looks like the clash started between inmates of two rooms in the lodge over the noise during partying. Badri and his two friends were in room number 301 while the other group -- which was celebrating a birthday -- in room number 302.





Vignesh reportedly went and knocked on the other room and asked the inmates -- Mosses and Ezekiel -- to control the noise triggering the fatal incident. Mosses reportedly called up some of his friends who reached the spot and both sides clashed leaving Badrish dead on 100 Feet Road and Vignesh seriously injured. The group which attacked Badrish used concrete bricks to hit their victims.





Arumbakkam police have secured four persons in connection with the clash that led to the murder and are also probing if the lodging facility had followed COVID norms.