Karadi Path to promote English literacy among tribal children

As a current project in Tamil Nadu, the Tribal Welfare Department of the state has signed an MoU with Karadi Path Education Company to drive English literacy among tribal students.
Chennai: Talking about the development of the project named Joyful English, CP Viswanath, director and CEO of Karadi Path Education Company, tells DT Next, “In 2019, we started working with 25 Government Tribal Residential (GTR) primary schools in Nilgiris, Salem, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram. This has been expanded to cover 131 schools in nine districts having approximately 9,600 students as the overall direct beneficiaries in the tribal segment.”The teachers who will be implementing the programme have been trained by the Karadi Path resource people through virtual sessions. “The GTR teachers seem to enjoy the mime, music, and story-telling based teaching methods and I am sure, with the support of the teachers and the officials, we will see children in the tribal schools engage with English confidently,” he adds.
