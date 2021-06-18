HC slams litigant for sending letters to 45 sitting judges threatening suicide

Chennai :

Pointing out that he should have mentioned his grievance before the portfolio judge instead of writing letters to all judges, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said his allegations of being deliberately muted during virtual hearings were “utterly frivolous and completely baseless”.





“No action can be taken on this petition. The relief sought is vague. There is no material in support of the general apprehension of the petitioner that the Registry is interested in not allowing his matters to be taken up by the benches,” it said.





Recording the court administration’s submission that the person has been sending letters continuously levelling wild and baseless charges against all and sundry, the bench noted that the petitioner threatened to kill self, leaving a note blaming the Registry.





But the bench granted him liberty to mention any matter that may be pending before the appropriate bench if there was any urgency in the same.





“Any matter that the petitioner has filed, whether frivolous or meritorious, will be listed in the usual course and dealt with in accordance with the law,” the bench added while directing the petitioner to furnish a list of the pending pleas for listing them as expeditiously as possible.