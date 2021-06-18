Corporation issues show-cause notices to SWD contractors for delaying work

Chennai :

According to a statement, the notices have been sent to the contractors who have taken storm water drain works in Kosasthalaiyar basin (north Chennai) and waterbodies restoration works.





“The contractors have failed to start the work within the stipulated time period. The Commissioner has ordered action against the contractors if they continue to delay,” the statement said.





Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a review meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of storm water drain works and conducted a field inspection on Thursday. During his inspection on Thursday, he visited Koyambedu, Kodambakkam, Alandur and other areas where the drain works are under way.





Commissioner Bedi directed the officials to utilise the vacant space under Koyambedu flyover to create greenery by planting saplings.