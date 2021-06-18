Disruptions likely as EB plans 10-day State-wide maintenance work

Chennai :

Admitting that there were complaints regarding power cuts were reported across the State, Minister V Senthilbalaji said it was due to the previous government’s failure in carrying out monthly maintenance works for nine months. “We are going to carry out the maintenance works across the State,” he said.





He added that maintenance works would commence on June 19 and would be completed in 10 days. “District-wise action plans and schedules have been prepared so that the public will get prior information about power cuts due to maintenance works. Materials and equipment were procured and kept ready.”





As per data, the department would repair more than 62,000 electric posts, 30,000 low-level cables, 1,023 junction boxes apart from removing more than 83,000 tree branches in those 10 days.





“There will be no power cut in any area for more than 2 or 3 hours. Once the maintenance works are completed, there will be no power cut in the State unless there is any maintenance work,” he assured.





Responding to questions, Senthilbalaji said the department was looking into more than 10 lakh complaints pertaining to high power bills. He assured the issues would be rectified soon. “We will not cut power supply to the houses for one or two days after the last date for making payments ends,” he added.