Several districts to receive moderate rainfall

Chennai :

Several districts including The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirupattur received heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday. The highest amount of rainfall was at The Nilgiris with 45 mm, followed by 36 mm at Coimbatore.





Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari in next 24 hours, weathermen said. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai and interior districts like The Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni in next two days, officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre added.





Officials said that the maximum temperature has seen a rise of 2-3 degree Celsius within a week. The two weather stations in the Chennai at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius and 37.5 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 29.7 degree Celsius and 28.8 degrees Celsius respectively at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam.





The maximum and minimum temperatures in Chennai will be around 38 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius respectively, with sky condition remaining cloudy and traces of rainfall in some parts of the city.