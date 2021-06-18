School founder arrested under Pocso in Delhi, brought to city

Chennai :

The suspect, seen at the airport in a wheelchair, sporting a tonsured head, was taken to the CB-CID office in Egmore in the night itself.





The self-styled godman, accused of sexual assault by some of the alumni of the residential school, was slapped with three cases under various sections of the IPC, the Pocso Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act by Mahabalipuram All Women Police Station (AWPS).





A CB-CID team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gunavarman conducted an investigation and tracked the godman in Delhi. He was arrested from the Chittaranjan Park area in Delhi on Wednesday.





Arrested Baba was produced in a court in Delhi, and a transit warrant was obtained to bring him to Chennai. “With Siva Shankar Baba now in custody, he will face CB-CID inquiry at the latter’s office and will be later produced at a Mahila court in Chengalpattu,” police sources said. Any complaints against him could be intimated to investigation officer Gunavarman at 9840558992 and inspector Renugadevi 9840669982, and also inspocu2@gmail.com, a CB-CID press release said.