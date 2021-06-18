Drunken brawl ends in murder near Avadi

A suspected road rage incident turned fatal after a gang beat up a man to death at Avadi in a drunken brawl. The incident happened on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning the victim was rushed to RGGGH where he died without responding to treatment.
Chennai:
According to the police, deceased Ganesh of Ayapakkam near Ambattur was consuming liquor with two friends on an empty plot on Mariyamman Street in Konambedu near Avadi, where another group of five were also drinking.
Ganesh and his friends, while leaving the spot on a bike, hit another vehicle parked there. This led to a fight and the other group left the scene after beating up Ganesh.
Ganesh’s relatives on Wednesday morning found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital where he died. Following the incident, Avadi police tracked down the five suspects including Yuvaraj, Umapathy and Santhosh and arrested them on murder charges.
Conversations