Drunken brawl ends in murder near Avadi

Chennai :

According to the police, deceased Ganesh of Ayapakkam near Ambattur was consuming liquor with two friends on an empty plot on Mariyamman Street in Konambedu near Avadi, where another group of five were also drinking.





Ganesh and his friends, while leaving the spot on a bike, hit another vehicle parked there. This led to a fight and the other group left the scene after beating up Ganesh.





Ganesh’s relatives on Wednesday morning found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital where he died. Following the incident, Avadi police tracked down the five suspects including Yuvaraj, Umapathy and Santhosh and arrested them on murder charges.