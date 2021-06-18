Man killed by intoxicated friend for just Rs 150

Chennai :

The deceased, Manikandan, 25, resident of First Street, Udayar Thottam near Madhavaram had been working in a lathe in the locality. The accused, Nagamuthu, 26, is also a resident of Udayar Thottam. Both were reportedly consuming liquor since morning on Wednesday and in the evening were idling away time on Third Street in Udayar Thottam when an argument broke out.





Nagamuthu asked Manikandan to settle an old debt of Rs 150 which led to a quarrel and fisticuffs. Furious Nagamuthu allegedly fetched a knife from a butcher’s shop and hacked Manikandan, who died on the spot.





Manikandan’s body was taken to Stanley GH for autopsy and Madhavaram police arrested Nagamuthu on murder charges.