Anita Nair collaborates with Prakash Raj for audiobook set on sensitive Hathras case

Chennai :

The author addresses contemporary issues and makes listeners question their responsibility towards them. Anita, who listens to a lot of radio and podcasts, tells DT Next. “I know the power of audiobooks - how it can reach out to a larger section of people. For me, writing audiobooks was quite challenging. Being a full-time writer, I have to constantly challenge myself. I’ve written in all genres I can think of and was looking at a different form. Audio stories came at that particular moment when I was looking for a different form to write my stories.”





This is the fourth time Bengaluru-based Anita is collaborating with Storytel - her three other original audio stories are Why I Killed My Husband, The Little Duck Girl and Twin Beds. Talking about her collaboration with Prakash Raj, the author shares, “This is the second time I am collaborating with Prakash – he had earlier narrated my audiobook ‘The Little Duck Girl’. We are good friends and work very well together. While writing ‘A Field of Flowers’ I knew that only Prakash can take listeners to the world of Balarama, one of the characters in the story.”





The acclaimed author points out that in India, there are many illiterates and the world of literature is completely shut out for them. “Audiobooks are the best way for them to get introduced into stories. Another aspect is that because listening is always easier than reading, I believe, a lot of people will get drawn into the idea of covering the story for themselves. They might make an effort to pick up a book and read it. Because the experience is different when you read a book on your own rather than having it read by another person. There will be several listeners who will want to become the readers of the same story. I believe it will open up the world of literature to a lot of people. For example, I speak Tamil very well, but cannot read the language. I wanted to read Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan, but couldn’t read. Instead, I listened to the audiobook. Likewise, for people who don’t know how to read any language, audiobooks come as a huge help,” concludes Anita.





Prakash Raj who narrated Anita’s audiobook ‘A Field of Flowers’ tweeted: “Thank you my rockstar @anitanairauthor for being the most relevant voice of our times ..thank you for making my life meaningful in narrating it.” (sic)