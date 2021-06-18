Indie song narrates lives of people in conflict zones

Ragas in a Raakshas Mind is a band of musicians from different backgrounds coming together to create good music.
Chennai: The band will be launching their latest song ‘Karuppana Kanavugal’ on June 18. Narendra Kumar, who did the music composition and lyrics, says, “Karuppana Kanavugal is an indie song that narrates the trauma, chaos, hopelessness and anguish of a father trying to save his child and family caught between two warring sides in a conflict. The song was written in 2010-2011 during the post-war Sri Lankan Tamil identity struggle. As we know, a lot of struggles go behind rebuilding lives in war zones. Not just in Sri Lanka, we observed that this is a universal phenomenon. Wherever there is a war, people are stuck without knowing what to do. The song talks about the frustration and agony of such people.”
