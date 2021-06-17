Vax certificate upload delay hits Chennai residents' travel, job plans

Chennai :

People of Chennai and its suburbs are putting off their travel plans and are not taking up job offers following the delay in uploading vaccine certificates on the portal.





Vaccination proof is mandatory for travelling to several foreign destinations and with pleasure trips ruled out, those planning to travel abroad are either job seekers or those already working in other countries.





Vaccination certificate is mandatory for working in private companies in Tamil Nadu as well as opening shops in Chennai and its suburbs. However, many people who have been vaccinated even last month are yet to receive the SMS or a certificate on their registered mobile phones.





Private firm employee Raghunandan told IANS that he was vaccinated on May 20 and "even after a month, there is no SMS message or an update in the CoWin portal and this is creating problems for my job. My employer is insisting on either of the two".





The helpline provided is as good as non-operational, he added.





Vendors in the Koyambedu market are also worried as the Market Management committee has brought out a circular that only those who provide the proof of a vaccination certificate will be allowed entry into the market.





Subramanian, a tomato and onion wholesale merchant in Koyambedu market, said: "I have taken both the jabs and the second one was taken on May 16. One month is over and there is no proof, I don't have any idea as to what I will be doing. The Market Management Committee is adamant."





Social workers are of the opinion that the government must take immediate corrective measures so that the details are updated as early as possible.





NGO Shelter activist Maya Suresh told IANS that "people have taken jabs by standing in long queues and spending lot of time and after even the initial reluctance to get vaccinated".





"So in the best of interests of all, the government of Tamil Nadu should take this up with the concerned authorities so that everyone gets the certificate uploaded."





Several youngsters from Tamil Nadu who are seeking jobs in the Middle East, Europe, the US and Singapore are being held back due to the lack of vaccination certificates.





Manoj Narasimhan, an MBA working in a foreign nation, is worried that he may not be able to go back there without the vaccination details.





"I have taken both the vaccines but have yet to receive the vaccination certificate. I had already booked a ticket for my travel but now I have cancelled it as there is no point travelling as they will not allow entry," he said.