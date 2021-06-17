Chennai Corporation makes e-registration mandatory for weddings: Here’s how you can apply

Chennai :

1. The Greater Chennai Corporation has provided a website for organisers to register weddings happening in Chennai - http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriage_hall/





2. Only one registration is needed for all the guests attending the event. This can be done by an applicant who is directly connected to the marriage.





3. The applicant's name has to be printed on the wedding invitation card and a copy of the invitation card has to be uploaded at the time of applying for e-registration.





4. If the applicant provides any false information or false documents during e-registration, the applicant is liable for action (both civil and criminal) under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and/or Disaster Management Act, 2005, said the government.





5. As per the government’s order, the event cannot have more than 50 guests.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency said, “Any violation would be looked at seriously. Number of participants should not exceed the cap of 50 fixed by the government.”