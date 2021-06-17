History-sheeter hacked to death by 8-member gang in Choolaimedu

Chennai :

The deceased, identified as ‘Karuppu’ alias Vadivel Azhagan, has several cases pending against him. He was returning home after a booze party at a place with the suspects. When they reached Muthappa Gemini Street, his friends suddenly pulled out sickles and swords and hacked Vadivel Azhagan before fleeing the spot.





After passers-by alerted the control room, Chetpet police retrieved the rowdy’s body and sent it to KMC for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered and a hunt is on for the suspects.