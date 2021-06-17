Woman fakes pregnancy for six mths, ends life before scan result

A 25-year-old woman who faked pregnancy for six months, allegedly unable to face harassment from her mother-in-law, committed suicide in Moolakadai when her husband went to collect her scan results on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The deceased Kanimozhi was married to Ranjith Kumar and her mother-in-law allegedly abused her for not bearing a child even after two years.
Six months ago, she informed her husband and in-laws that she was pregnant and on Tuesday, Ranjith Kumar took his wife to a private scan centre in Perambur. In the evening, Ranjith Kumar alone went to the scan centre to get the results and was shocked to know that Kanimozhi was not pregnant.
He allegedly made phone calls to his wife from the centre and since they went unanswered, he asked his sister living nearby to check his house. Since it was locked from inside and there was no response, Ranjith Kumar rushed back and broke open the door only to find his wife hanging from the ceiling.
He rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital, from where she was referred to the Government Stanley Hospital. However, doctors at the Stanley Hospital declared Kanimozhi dead on arrival. Madhavaram police have registered a case about the suicide and further investigation is on.
Month after marrying her lover, teen hangs self in Aminjikarai
An 18-year-old teenager who married her lover last month ended her life due to differences with him in Aminjikarai on Tuesday night.The deceased Bhavaneeshwari married Karthik despite the opposition from her parents on May 3 and were staying at Muthumariamman Temple Street in Aminjikarai. However, two weeks later the couple started quarrelling due to differences and Bhavaneeshwari returned to her parents’ house in the same locality. On Tuesday night, Karthik invited Bhavaneeshwari to near her house to have a discussion and iron out differences, but since it turned out to be an argument, Bhavaneeshwari returned home and hanged herself inside a room at her house. She was rescued a few hours later and rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but she was declared brought dead. Aminjikarai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
