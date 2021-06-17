Woman fakes pregnancy for six mths, ends life before scan result

Chennai :

The deceased Kanimozhi was married to Ranjith Kumar and her mother-in-law allegedly abused her for not bearing a child even after two years.





Six months ago, she informed her husband and in-laws that she was pregnant and on Tuesday, Ranjith Kumar took his wife to a private scan centre in Perambur. In the evening, Ranjith Kumar alone went to the scan centre to get the results and was shocked to know that Kanimozhi was not pregnant.





He allegedly made phone calls to his wife from the centre and since they went unanswered, he asked his sister living nearby to check his house. Since it was locked from inside and there was no response, Ranjith Kumar rushed back and broke open the door only to find his wife hanging from the ceiling.





He rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital, from where she was referred to the Government Stanley Hospital. However, doctors at the Stanley Hospital declared Kanimozhi dead on arrival. Madhavaram police have registered a case about the suicide and further investigation is on.



