2 GH staff held for selling drugs for mucormycosis

Chennai :

Based on the information that medicines for mucormycosis are being sold for a high price online, the Tambaram police formed a special team to nab the culprits. Last week, police had arrested five men who were advertising medicines for mucormycosis in Hylo for Rs 36,000. The police seized a few medicines and cash and remanded them in judicial custody.





Based on the information by the five, police on Tuesday night arrested Siranjevi (38) and Prasanth (26), who were working as contract labourers in Omandurar Government Hospital, and seized medicines and Rs 1 lakh cash from them. On Wednesday morning, the duo was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.