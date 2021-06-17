e-registration must for weddings in Chennai

Chennai :

A meeting was held at Ripon Building on Wednesday. “Marriage bookings at hotels, marriage halls, function halls, community centres and temples should be registered online at the official website. Based on details, inspection will be conducted by field officials to check whether COVID protocols are being followed,” a Corporation press release said.





The release added that the move was to ensure adherence to safety norms as complaints were received about violators. “If any violations are found during the inspection, action will be taken against organisers and owners of the marriage halls under Disaster Management Act 2005,” the civic body warned.At the meeting, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi implored the owners to place hand sanitisers at the entrances. “The owners of the halls should ask the organisers to follow social distancing,” he said.