Contract worker at Chennai hospital arrested for murdering COVID-19 patient

Chennai :

Acontract worker of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital was arrested for allegedly killing a COVID-19 patient for her cellphone and cash, informed the police on Wednesday. According to the police, Sunitha, a 41-year-old-woman was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on May 23 after she tested positive for Covid. On May 24 her husband Mouli visited the hospital and found his wife missing from the corona ward. He filed a police complaint. Sunitha's decomposed body was found on June 8.





The reason for her death was unknown and on the complaint of Sunitha's husband, Chennai police started an investigation, said the police. The police stated that it solved the case after hospital staff members and patients told them that they had last seen Sunitha with Rathi Devi, who had taken her in a wheelchair.





While enquiring, Rathi Devi who is a contract worker working in the hospital confessed that she murdered Sunitha for her mobile phone and money, the police claimed. Confessing about the crime, Rathi Devi told police that she took Sunitha in a wheelchair to the eighth floor, strangled her and dumped Sunitha's body in an EB room near the staircase, the police said.