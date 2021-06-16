Youth electrocuted near farmland in Maduranthakam

Chennai :

Police said Raja and Janarthanan of Ollipakkam village near Maduranthakam had erected an electric fence around their farmland to prevent animals from entering. They used to turn on the power supply every day at night and turn it off early in the morning. When they went to the farm on Tuesday morning, the duo found a young man lying dead along with a hen’s carcass. The Maduranthagam police visited the spot and found the man, who had inked two names Velankani Pushpa and Prabakaran Kittu on his hands. He also had many scars in his hands. The police sent the body to the Maduranthagam GH for autopsy and are trying to identify the deceased. A case has been registered against Raja and Janarthanan for erecting the electric fence on their farmland.



