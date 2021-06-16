Man held under Pocso for harassing daughter

Chennai :

The accused, Ramanathan (name changed), who hails from a village near Kelambakkam, is an auto-rickshaw driver. Ramanathan is married and has a 21-year-old son and two daughters.





Last week when his daughter, a minor, was sleeping in the house Ramanathan allegedly misbehaved with her. On hearing her cries, his wife and son, who saw the incident, rescued the girl and attacked him. The next morning, Ramanathan went to the Kelambakkam police station and filed a complaint against his son saying that his son threatened him to change a property in his name. Following that, police registered a case and arrested his son.





Later, Ramanathan’s daughter went to the Kelambakkam police station and filed a harassment complaint against her father. As no action was taken by the police, she filed a complaint at the Mahabalipuram DSP office. Based on the orders, the Mahabalipuram all-women police registered a case and arrested Ramanathan on Monday after a search.





The police filed the case under Pocso Act against him as his daughter is a minor.