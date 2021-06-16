Two held under Pocso Act in city

Chennai :

The High Court all-women police arrested a 20-year-old auto driver for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on the promise of marriage. While the girl went missing on Saturday, Esplanade police after an investigation confirmed that she eloped with a man.





They were secured and the man was identified as K Ajay of Madhavaram, an auto driver.





As the investigation revealed that he sexually assaulted the girl on the promise of marriage, he was handed over to High Court all-women police station. He was booked under Pocso Act and was remanded in judicial custody. Similarly, Anna Nagar all-women police arrested a 26-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old relative on the promise of marriage.





The girl, who lost her both parents, was living with her grandparents. While she went missing in December last year, Aminjikarai police traced her to her uncle’s place and rescued her.





As the investigation revealed that she was sexually assaulted, Anna Nagar all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act. The accused who had been absconding was secured on Monday and remanded.