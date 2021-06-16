NIA files charge sheet against suspected IS operative in Chennai

Chennai :

The charge sheet against 31-year-old Syed Ali, a resident of Punnakattuvila Veedu in Kerala, was filed in the NIA special court, Poonamallee, on Monday, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, a spokesperson of the investigation agency said.





The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including ISIS terrorists Liyakath Ali and Khaja Moideen, under sections of the IPC and the UA(P)Act in the same case.





It was initially registered at the Q Branch of CID, Chennai City police station, on December 28, 2019, and subsequently transferred to the NIA for a thorough probe in January 2020.





“During the investigation, it was revealed that charge-sheeted accused Syed Ali B alias Zubair alias Anees alias Abubacker alias Vinjani (scientist) was tech-savvy. He assisted Moideen in using the dark web and encrypted communication to communicate with a foreign-based handler and also participated in conspiracy meetings and arranged safe hideouts,” the spokesperson said.





The NIA said Ali also procured explosive materials and gadgets to experiment with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).





The conspiracy came to light when the police arrested a few people in December 2019, who conspired at Salem and Chennai and fraudulently activated SIM cards of two private service providers by using multiple identity documents of various persons without their knowledge and consent, the spokesperson said.





Upon investigation, it was found that the accused used the SIM cards for terrorist activities and subsequently, the NIA re-registered the case on January 21, 2020, and took over the investigation.





The spokesperson said the investigation revealed that these SIM cards were supplied to ISIS terrorists Liyakath Ali and Moideen.





“The accused, Moideen, along with his co-conspirators used these SIM cards to organise conspiracy meetings, recruit persons, collect prohibited arms and ammunition, procure jungle camping equipment, raise funds and harbour associates,” the NIA said.





The spokesperson said they were also making and testing IEDs, using the dark web for secret communications with a foreign-based handler as part of preparations to wage ‘jihad’ (holy war), after establishing a ‘Wilayah’ (province) of the ISIS in the forests in South India. Further investigation in the case continues, the spokesperson said.